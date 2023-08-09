HamberMenu
General health and eye camp held in Tiruvarur

August 09, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

More than 350 people underwent general health and vision check-up at a medical camp organised by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Pulivalam Village Panchayat in Tiruvarur district on August 8.

According to an ONGC release, a total of 378 people were examined for blood pressure, blood glucose and other tests including ECG. While steps have been initiated to provide spectacles free of cost to 192 people, walking sticks were distributed to 30 attendees.

ONGC Cauvery Asset Manager, Uday Paswan told the gathering that the CSR funds of the Corporation would be utilised for activities such as creating smart classroom facilities under the guidance of the district administration.

Collector T. Charusree and Tiruvarur District Panchayat Council Chairman Balu were among those who participated in the inaugural function of the camp, the release added.

