ADVERTISEMENT

Gender resource centres opened in three taluks of Thanjavur district

Published - September 06, 2024 07:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three gender resource centres, Vanavil Maiyams, have been established in Thiruvidaimarudhur, Thiruvonam, and Ammapettai takuks in Thanjavur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centre will be a dedicated body for representing, advocating, and addressing issues relating to women, including domestic violence, and cases of women and child abuse, at the taluk level, Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam has said.

The centres will function at the taluk service centres at Thiruvidaimarudhur, Kavalipatti (in Thiruvonam taluk), and Ammapettai. Affected women and girl children can contact the centre managers to get support, she said.

The centre can be reached by dialling 9965855254 (Thiruvidaimarudhur); 6369849825 (Thiruvonam), and Ammapettai (8754990178), she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US