Gender resource centres opened in three taluks of Thanjavur district

Published - September 06, 2024 07:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three gender resource centres, Vanavil Maiyams, have been established in Thiruvidaimarudhur, Thiruvonam, and Ammapettai takuks in Thanjavur district.

The centre will be a dedicated body for representing, advocating, and addressing issues relating to women, including domestic violence, and cases of women and child abuse, at the taluk level, Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam has said.

The centres will function at the taluk service centres at Thiruvidaimarudhur, Kavalipatti (in Thiruvonam taluk), and Ammapettai. Affected women and girl children can contact the centre managers to get support, she said.

The centre can be reached by dialling 9965855254 (Thiruvidaimarudhur); 6369849825 (Thiruvonam), and Ammapettai (8754990178), she said.

