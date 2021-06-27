GDP Hall to be air-conditioned

The Grievance Day Petition (GDP) hall at the Collector’s Office will be equipped with air-conditioners soon.

It has been a long-pending demand of the people, who wait in long queues to submit petitions to the Collector every Monday. Since the Collector personally receives petitions from the people, it takes hours for them to complete the process. To provide comfort to the people who wait in the GDP hall, it has been decided to install AC facility.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that a sum of ₹35 lakh had been earmarked for providing AC facility in the GDP hall. The work had started and it would be over within 15 days.

He said that a two-wheeler parking lot had been established in the Collector Office at an expenditure of ₹ 20 lakh under the sponsorship of Lion Dates company.

Due to the pandemic, weekly GDP meetings were not being conducted but petitions could be sent through WhatsApp (9445461756).