Gazette notification issued for women wards in Tiruchi Corporation

A gazette notification has been issued on the reservation of wards for women and Scheduled Castes (SC) in Tiruchi Corporation.

According to the notification issued in the district gazette, out of the 65 wards, seven wards such as 17,42,65, 6,8,15 and 62 have been reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes. Of them, wards-17,42 and 65 have been made as SC general. Wards 6,8,15 and 62 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (women). However, no ward has been reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The notification reveals further that wards-1,3,4,7,9,11,13,18, 21,22,24, 26,30,31,32,33,37,44,45,49,50,51,52,53,56,58,,59,63 and 64- have been reserved for women (general).

In all there will be 33 women councillors in Tiruchi Corporation.