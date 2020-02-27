Tiruchirapalli

Gate demonstration held

Members of the Federation of All Unions of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation on Thursday staged a demonstration in support of their demands near the Office of the Senior Regional Manager, TNCSC, Thanjavur.

The demonstrators raised slogans in support of their 16-point charter of demands including suspension of direct appointments of assistants and assistant managers of the Corporation and disbursement of daily wages in cash to load men deployed at direct purchase centres.

They also raised slogans in support of the proposed indefinite strike from April 4, according to a press release.

