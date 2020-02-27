Gate demonstration held

Members of the Federation of All Unions of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation on Thursday staged a demonstration in support of their demands near the Office of the Senior Regional Manager, TNCSC, Thanjavur.
The demonstrators raised slogans in support of their 16-point charter of demands including suspension of direct appointments of assistants and assistant managers of the Corporation and disbursement of daily wages in cash to load men deployed at direct purchase centres.
They also raised slogans in support of the proposed indefinite strike from April 4, according to a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.