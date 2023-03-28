ADVERTISEMENT

Gastroenterology symposium held in Tiruchi

March 28, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Stanley Medical College, Chennai and Coimbatore Medical College were conferred with awards instituted by the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI), National Health Mission (NHM) and the Tamil Nadu chapter of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology (TNISG) at the annual symposium of TNSIG held in Tiruchi recently.

Both institutions were honoured for their efforts to treat a significant number of patients with plasma exchange in rat poison-related liver failure cases last year.

Organised by the Tiruchi Society of Gastroenterology over Saturday and Sunday, 250 medical professionals participated and included activities to upgrade the skills of practicing gastroenterologists.

It was presided over by M.S. Ashraf, ex-president of Tamil Nadu chapter of Indian Medical Association, and L. Venkatakrishnan, president of TNISG, among other senior officials. Tiruchi-based physicians R. Ravi and S.N.K Chenduran were the co-organising secretaries of the conference.

