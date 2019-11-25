Tiruchi GH hospital perform gastro-urethroplasty on 55-year-old man

TIRUCHI: Doctors of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the city have performed a gastro-urethroplasty on a 55-year-old man who had been suffering from urethral stricture.

The narrowing of the urinary path has affected the patient, Mookan’s, natural urination for the past two years. He had a diseased and closed urethra for about 15 centimetres. The total urethral length among males is about 17 to 20 centimetres.

To create a new urethra, 15 cm of stomach tube was taken with its blood supply and used to reconstruct the urethra. This was a technically demanding and rare surgery, according to Rajesh Rajendran, urologist, who along with a team of doctors, Kannan, Karthikeyan and Rajasekaran, gastroenterologists, and Sivakumar, anaesthetist, performed the surgery

“Our doctors have successfully performed the surgery. The patient has recovered well and his urination is normal now,” K.Vanitha, Dean, MGMGH, told reporters.