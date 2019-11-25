Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi GH hospital perform gastro-urethroplasty on 55-year-old man

more-in

TIRUCHI: Doctors of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the city have performed a gastro-urethroplasty on a 55-year-old man who had been suffering from urethral stricture.

The narrowing of the urinary path has affected the patient, Mookan’s, natural urination for the past two years. He had a diseased and closed urethra for about 15 centimetres. The total urethral length among males is about 17 to 20 centimetres.

To create a new urethra, 15 cm of stomach tube was taken with its blood supply and used to reconstruct the urethra. This was a technically demanding and rare surgery, according to Rajesh Rajendran, urologist, who along with a team of doctors, Kannan, Karthikeyan and Rajasekaran, gastroenterologists, and Sivakumar, anaesthetist, performed the surgery

“Our doctors have successfully performed the surgery. The patient has recovered well and his urination is normal now,” K.Vanitha, Dean, MGMGH, told reporters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 10:02:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/gastro-urethroplasty-performed-on-55-year-old/article30079044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY