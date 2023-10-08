Gas leak at defunct oil well in Tiruvarur

October 08, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

A gas leak was observed in one of the defunct oil wells of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Periyakudi village near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on Sunday.

Sources said the leakage was observed by locals on Sunday morning in one of the two oil wells, once operated by the ONGC to extract hydrocarbons. Air bubbles were noticed from the water-filled pit of the defunct well, prompting the villagers to gather around the area.

P.R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, visited the spot. He said after an accident in 2013, the ONGC officials shut down the extraction of hydrocarbons from both wells.

Despite the orders of the Tiruvarur Collector to permanently close the wells, no action had been taken so far, and both the wells are kept defunct with temporary filling materials, he alleged.

Officials from ONGC inspected the well and assured to take steps to plug the leakage, sources added.

