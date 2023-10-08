HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gas leak at defunct oil well in Tiruvarur

October 08, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A gas leak was observed in one of the defunct oil wells of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Periyakudi village near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on Sunday.

Sources said the leakage was observed by locals on Sunday morning in one of the two oil wells, once operated by the ONGC to extract hydrocarbons. Air bubbles were noticed from the water-filled pit of the defunct well, prompting the villagers to gather around the area.

P.R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, visited the spot. He said after an accident in 2013, the ONGC officials shut down the extraction of hydrocarbons from both wells.

Despite the orders of the Tiruvarur Collector to permanently close the wells, no action had been taken so far, and both the wells are kept defunct with temporary filling materials, he alleged.

Officials from ONGC inspected the well and assured to take steps to plug the leakage, sources added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.