Garlic retailer duped

March 20, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

T. Vijayakumar of Vallundampattu near Thanjavur lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat on Monday stating that he was duped to the tune of ₹ 10 lakh by a gang posing as online traders.

In his complaint, Vijayakumar said that he had taken a shop on lease at Kamaraj Market for retailing garlic by procuring the same from the farmers/traders in the northern states. He claimed that two persons in Coimbatore – Anwar, Iqbal and a woman, Gowthami, of Poyyundarkottai in Thanjavur district contacted him in 2021 and sought the supply of garlic for online trading.

The complainant claimed that he had supplied ₹ 12 lakh worth of garlic to them but they failed to honour their commitment.

He lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur West Police after which they made a part payment of ₹ 2 lakh to Vijayakumar in December last year and is yet to pay the remaining amount to him.

