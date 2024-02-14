Garlic prices shoot up in Tiruchi market

February 14, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One kg of good quality garlic was being sold at ₹400 in retail stores at Gandhi Market in Tiruchi on Wednesday. It was hovering around ₹450 in grocery and other vegetable stores.

According to sources, the price of garlic, an essential item in households, has been showing a steady increase since the second week of December. The prices were hovering around ₹150 per kg in the retail mark until the first week of December. The prices were less than ₹100 a kg about 10 months ago. In the wholesale market garlic was being sold at ₹50 to ₹60 per kg.

Traders attribute dwindling arrival from the production centre as the reason behind the abnormal hike.

Tiruchi market receives garlic mainly from Pune, Hasan, Agra and Ooty but the traders have hardly received garlic loads from these production centres since January.

M. K. Kamalakannan, a vegetable trader at Gandhi Market here, said that the demand was high for garlic. But the traders could meet just 15% to 20% of the demand. Short supply had elevated the prices of garlic.

“The prevailing prices are abnormal. Customers do not show interest in buying garlic as they feel that they can not afford to buy it at ₹400 per kg. But the traders, who run vegetarian and non-vegetarian restaurants have no other option but buy garlic at an exorbitant rate,” he says.

He said that the high rates would prevail for a few more weeks. Once the arrival of fresh garlic begins in March, the rates would come down gradually.