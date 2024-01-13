Garbage-vulnerable point turn green spaces in Tiruchi

January 13, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has turned garbage-vulnerable points in the city into green spaces to prevent residents from indiscriminately littering.

The civic body had identified garbage vulnerable points in all four zones to beautify the spots. The conservancy workers would clear the waste dumped at such spaces, which are usually under the flyovers, walkways and enclosures of transformers. This way, the Corporation hopes to bring about a behavioural change in people.

“The identified spots are where people dumped garbage regularly. By cleaning the garbage, planting trees and drawing kolams, we intend to break the people’s habit of dumping garbage at those points,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to officials, about 250 sq. ft. of space in Keezha Sarayapattarai Street in Woraiyur, which was once a dump, has been converted into a mini garden. Since it is close to the Corporation Middle School in Woraiyur, the stench emanating from the area was troubling students and visitors.

Earlier, domestic waste from door-to-door collection vehicles in the ward was segregated at the site and residents were dumping waste at the designated spot. Over a period of time, waste from other wards has found its way to the open space, making it a mini dump yard.

To promote the recycle and reuse concept, elements from the littered waste have been used to beautify the spot. Ceramic toilet closets dumped at the spot were used to grow flowering and ornamental plants. Similarly, tyres and paint boxes recovered from the waste were used as reusable flower pots. Some of the areas have been fenced to secure the greenery.

In Woraiyur, Kuthbisha Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, and Kalnayakkan Street were among the areas where the initiative had been successful. The civic body aims at converting all garbage-vulnerable points in the city into beautified green spaces to prevent littering.

