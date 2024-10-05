GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Garbage pile up in Karaikal streets raises health concerns among residents

Published - October 05, 2024 08:36 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Wastes dumped on Head Post office road in Karaikal Municipality

Wastes dumped on Head Post office road in Karaikal Municipality | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Garbage is piling up on the streets of Karaikal due to shortage of workforce, raising health concerns among its residents.

Existing sanitation workers are disgruntled over delayed wages. Over 300 sanitation workers employed by a private firm have been receiving delayed wages, leading to multiple protests in recent months and causing more than 50 workers to quit recently, worsening the labour shortage.

J. Suriya, coordinator of the Karaikal People’s Struggle Group, complained that garbage collection was irregular in the town. “Workers who used to come daily now only show up two or three times a week, leaving people to dump garbage in open spaces. Despite collecting taxes for waste management, the municipality is yet to resolve the issue,” he said.

Ponn. Panneerselvam, District Secretary of Dravidar Kazhagam, expressed concern over the growing trash piles. “The uncollected garbage is turning into a health hazard. With the threat of dengue ahead of the rainy season, residents fear stagnant garbage and overflowing drains could trigger further outbreaks. The government must act immediately before the situation worsens,” he said.

Municipality sources said they were in talks with the private firm responsible for garbage collection and are working to find a solution as soon as possible.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Karaikal / waste management / urban solid waste

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.