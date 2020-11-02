Garbage once again blights Rockfort Teppakulam

Tiruchi

02 November 2020 20:09 IST

The teppakulam of Thayumanaswamy Temple presents a picture of neglect amid the festive season shopping rush. Street vendors blame the public and the apathy of the Tiruchi Corporation for the dumping of garbage into the waterbody.

The floating plastic bags, bottles and garbage in the temple tank of the Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple, which is considered the main business hub, depicts a sorry state. With the public thronging the area to purchase clothing, gifts and jewellery for the upcoming festival, the tank has become a dumping ground, many claim.

The teppakulam is surrounded by clothing stores occupying Nandhi Kovil Street, while eateries, small street carts selling fruits and snacks line the other two sides. Most of these traders and vendors conveniently dump their waste and refuse into the tank, the locals complain.

Traders, however, say that the public throw garbage over the parapet wall and from the sides. “There are mosquitoes throughout the day and the foul smell drives away our customers. The only people who are affected by it are the vendors,” a shopkeeper on NSB Road said.

Civic activists, meanwhile, say that the civic body must tighten security and supervision in the area. “The shop keepers must keep a watch and urge customers not to throw anything into the temple tank. CCTV cameras can also be installed. The most effective way to ensure that garbage dumping is avoided is to impose a fine,” said K. C. Neelamegam, Secretary, Thanneer, a voluntary organisation.