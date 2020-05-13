Garbage generation comes down by 40% in Tiruchi city due to lockdown

Garbage generation has come down by about 40 % in the city since the imposition of total lockdown.

According to sources, the average garbage collection that stood at 360 tonnes in 2001 went to 435 tonnes in 2014. It was about 450 tonnes in 2019. The city now produces about 460 tonnes of garbage a day.

Of this, bio-degradable waste accounts for 51 % . Biodegradable waste include green, paper and food waste and biodegradable plastics. Other biodegradable wastes include sewage, sewage sludge and slaughterhouse waste. Sanitary workers collect non-biodegradable waste such as tyres, plastics, electronic goods and others.

Out of the four zones in the city, Golden Rock zone generates about 125 tonnes of waste, followed by K. Abishekapuram zone with 115 tonnes. Srirangam and Ariyamangalam zones generate around 110 tonnes each. The Gandhi Market, which has more than 3,000 wholesale and retail outlets, generates about 50 tonnes of waste. Hotels and restaurants account for about 50 tonnes of waste.

Until March 25, the city generated about 460 tonnes of solid waste. But, it has come down to 270 tonnes. The garbage collection has come mostly from households.

There is hardly any collection from hotels, restaurants, office buildings, construction sites, renovation sites and industrial units for the last 45 days.

“The data clearly reveals that commercial waste accounts for about 40% of total waste in the city and domestic waste about 60%. The data will be useful for us to introduce a few more measures in solid waste management plan,” says S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer.

She said that most of the garbage collection from households had been processed and disposed in 32 micro compost yards. Not many loads were transported to Ariyamangalam compost yard.

She said that since the curbs on lockdown had been relaxed, the average garbage collection would go up. The corporation had geared up to do the needful. The sanitary workers had been sensitised to the need for resuming collection in commercial establishments too, except those listed in the bulk garbage generators.