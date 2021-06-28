Garbage dumping ground to turn into ‘kurunkadu’

Tiruvarur

28 June 2021 17:56 IST

A two-acre spread garbage dumping ground abutting the railway track near Needamangalam Railway Station is all set to get transformed into a ‘kurunkadu’ soon.

The ground located very close to the railway track was used as a dumping ground of domestic and commercial waste generated in and around Needamangalam for the past few decades and it remained an eyesore for the people using the subway to cross the railway track while the level-crossing gates near the railway station remains closed.

Advertising

Advertising

Recently, the Green Needa Environmental Club (GNEC) which is promoting ‘kurunkadu’ at two other places in Needamangalam Town Panchayat approached the owners of the site – the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and the Southern Railway – with a proposal to transform the garbage dumping ground into a small dense forest area.

“Our efforts to convince the civic body institutions in the area to shift their compost yard to some other place out of the town have also elicited favourable response coinciding with the green signal given by the owners of the land”, said the founder, GNEC, M. Rajavelu.

On Sunday the site was cleaned of wild growth and garbage using earthmovers, he said and added that wired mesh fencing would be erected on all the four sides of the site to prevent dumping of garbage and other unwanted materials on the site by anti-social elements.

Stating that it had been proposed to plant saplings of native tree varieties rich in generation of oxygen at the site, he said that it had also been planned to involve school and college students in the exercise of raising and maintenance of the ‘kurunkadu’.