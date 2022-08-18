Garbage dumping continues near ‘kurunkadu’

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts of a non-governmental organisation to transform a two-acre plot near Needamangalam railway station into a kurunkadu is all set to go waste thanks to continued dumping of garbage near the site.

The proposal to set up a kurunkadu (native dense forest) at the site, which belongs to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and Southern Railway, was mooted and implemented by Green Needa, an NGO, to usher in a clean and green atmosphere for the benefit of the local people and those using the limited use rail-subway facility. Earlier, the site was used as a dump yard.

However, indiscriminate garbage dumping near the site has cropped up again impeding the growth of saplings as the non-biodegradable wastes dumped close to the barbed wire fencing of the kurunkadu find their way into the forest site, sources added.

When contacted, local body officials said efforts were being initiated to ensure the transfer of garbage dumped near the site on the outskirts of Needamangalam for safe disposal.