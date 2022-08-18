Garbage dumping continues near ‘kurunkadu’

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR:
August 18, 2022 19:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts of a non-governmental organisation to transform a two-acre plot near Needamangalam railway station into a kurunkadu is all set to go waste thanks to continued dumping of garbage near the site.

The proposal to set up a kurunkadu (native dense forest) at the site, which belongs to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and Southern Railway, was mooted and implemented by Green Needa, an NGO, to usher in a clean and green atmosphere for the benefit of the local people and those using the limited use rail-subway facility. Earlier, the site was used as a dump yard.

However, indiscriminate garbage dumping near the site has cropped up again impeding the growth of saplings as the non-biodegradable wastes dumped close to the barbed wire fencing of the kurunkadu find their way into the forest site, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, local body officials said efforts were being initiated to ensure the transfer of garbage dumped near the site on the outskirts of Needamangalam for safe disposal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app