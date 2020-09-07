Garbage dumped on Edamalaipattipudur Main Road an eye sore

Garbage dumped along Edamalaipattipudur Main Road in Tiruchi.

‘Civic authorities turning blind eye’

Residents in Edamalaipattipudur complain of public dumping of waste along the arterial road and allege that civic authorities are turning a blind eye to the problem.

A section of Edamalaipattipudur Main road can be seen littered with plastic and food waste, apparently dumped by residents in the area, and by those travelling on the road, said K.C. Neelamegam, secretary, Thanneer, a voluntary organisation.

There are no residences nearby except for a large multi-storeyed apartment complex on the opposite side of the road, Mr. Neelamegam said.

With the impending monsoon season, the waste will clog existing stormwater drains and inconvenience the public, he pointed out.

According to K. Sathish Kumar, who lives nearby the road, only two km from the city centre and the central bus stand, paints an untidy image of the city.

“Tiruchi was ranked among the cleanest cities in the country earlier. Now, the corner of every road is a dump yard and the civic body is not bothered,” he rued.

Meanwhile, an official at Tiruchi Corporation said the issue had not been brought to the civic body’s notice and promised immediate action.