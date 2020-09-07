Garbage dumped on Edamalaipattipudur Main Road an eye sore

Residents in Edamalaipattipudur complain of public dumping of waste along the arterial road and allege that civic authorities are turning a blind eye to the problem.
A section of Edamalaipattipudur Main road can be seen littered with plastic and food waste, apparently dumped by residents in the area, and by those travelling on the road, said K.C. Neelamegam, secretary, Thanneer, a voluntary organisation.
There are no residences nearby except for a large multi-storeyed apartment complex on the opposite side of the road, Mr. Neelamegam said.
With the impending monsoon season, the waste will clog existing stormwater drains and inconvenience the public, he pointed out.
According to K. Sathish Kumar, who lives nearby the road, only two km from the city centre and the central bus stand, paints an untidy image of the city.
“Tiruchi was ranked among the cleanest cities in the country earlier. Now, the corner of every road is a dump yard and the civic body is not bothered,” he rued.
Meanwhile, an official at Tiruchi Corporation said the issue had not been brought to the civic body’s notice and promised immediate action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath