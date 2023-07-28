July 28, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Issues such as uncleared garbage, stray dog menace, surrendering of shops in civic body commercial complexes taken through the tender process by traders and non-issuances of completion certificates by the civic body to property promoters dominated the proceedings at the monthly Council meeting of the Thanjavur Corporation held here on Friday.

Soon after Mayor S. Ramanthan threw the floor open for the Councillors to air any grievances or suggestions for improvement of civic services, the elected representatives cutting across the party lines raised the issue of inordinate delay in clearing garbage and controlling the stray dog menace.

Though they lamented that they were unable to face the public on these counts, the Mayor declared that all the resolutions put forth before the Council, including the resolutions seeking the elected body’s consent for the expenditures involved for the provisioning of geographical index systems (GIS) enabled equipment to track the sanitary operations in the town, were passed unanimously.

As far as the stray dog menace issue, Commissioner K. Saravanakumar tried to push the blame on the residents: “Who lets the dogs on the roads and rears them,” he asked when DMK Councillor Neelakandan raised the issue. However, Municipal Health Wing officials chipped in by stating that on average six dogs were sterilized per day at the Blue Cross facility on the Nanjikottai Road and assured the Councillors that the issue would be attended on a war footing once it was brought to their notice.

With regard to the issue of traders surrendering the shops taken by them through tender citing “poor business”, the Councillors suggested that the civic body itself could fix an affordable rent for the shops instead of letting them to the traders through the tender process.

At this juncture, Manikandan of AIADMK raised the issue of shop owners who had taken the space on rent on the first floor of a civic body shopping complex having the entire ground floor earmarked for vehicle parking, occupying the ground floor for their business, a visibly upset Mayor attempted to squelch the issue by stating that he would look into it since the Councillor had brought it to his notice now.

Continuing his speech, Manikandan wanted to know why completion certificates were not issued to certain property owners to help them avail electricity connections. Responding to his query, the Commissioner hit back by claiming that the completion certificates could be issued only if those buildings were constructed as per the building plan approved by the civic body. “But in some cases, property tax had been calculated and collected by the civic body staff and hence the owners of those properties have availed the electricity connections”, he clarified.

He went on to add that show-cause notices have been served to the employees when Manikandan wanted to know whether any action had been initiated against the civic body staff who were involved in this issue.

