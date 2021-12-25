Ganja seized

THANJAVUR

A special team formed to check the sale of contraband in Thanjavur district have seized 100 kilogram of ‘ganja’ worth Rs.30 lakhs from a house at Karambai near Thanjavur.

According to sources, the special team received information that ‘ganja’ was hoarded at a house in Karambai by a group of persons. Subsequently, the special team led by the Sub-inspectors, Rajeshkumar and Mohan raided the house and seized the contraband.

Four persons, Gowtham (24) of Market Area, Tiruchi, Deepak (33) of Odissa, Kumar (38) of Pattukottai and Bhoominathan (58) of Thanjavur were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on December 25, sources said.