Ganja seized

Officials of the Coastal Security Group, Manamelkudi unit, seized two gunny bags containing ganja in the sea off Pudhukudi on Monday. Both bags were spotted by fishermen while returning to the shore. The bags were found about five nautical miles away from the shore. Fishermen sounded an alert to the CSG personnel who inspected the bags and found ganja kept in bundles weighing 56 kg. The substances were later handed over to the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID, Sivaganga unit, for further action. The value of the seized substances was put at ₹ 5.6 lakhs.

