Ganja seized; one arrested, two flee

Published - September 27, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A ganja racket was busted near Manalmedu in Radhanallur village in Mayiladuthurai district after locals intervened.

Three youths were reportedly involved in selling the banned substance near the Paavadairaayan Temple, a village shrine. Police sources said the place located in a secluded area had previously been a hotspot for illicit liquor trade, and residents had recently learned of the ongoing ganja sales.

Upon discovering the activity, a group of locals confronted the three youths, who attempted to flee on motorcycles. One suspect was arrested by Manalmedu police, while the others escaped. The youths left behind a bag containing over 50 packets of ganja, which has been seized by the authorities.

The police are conducting further inquiries and have launched a search for the two absconding suspects.


