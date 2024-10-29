ADVERTISEMENT

Ganja seized from train at Tiruchi Junction

Published - October 29, 2024 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint special drive, personnel of the Railway Protection Force, Tiruchi, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID of the State Police and the Government Railway Police seized 1.2 kg of ganja from an unclaimed bag in a general coach of the Howrah-Tiruchi Express here on Tuesday. 

RPF sources said moments after the arrival of the train at Tiruchi Railway Junction on Platform No. 5 in the early hours, the joint team carried out the drive against illegal transportation of contraband items and any movement of anti-social elements. 

The team noticed a bag in the front general coach of the train and found a bundle containing ganja inside. No one came forward to claim the bag while conducting enquiries. The contraband was seized and handed over to the NIB CID for taking legal action and further disposal. 

