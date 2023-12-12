‘Gangaavatharana’ festival held at Thiruvisalu

December 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Hundreds of followers of Sridhara Venkatesa Ayyaval had the ‘holy Ganges water’ drawn from the well at Sri Sridhara Ayyaval Mutt, Thiruvisalur near Kumbakonam, poured on them on “Karthigai Amavasai” day (New Moon Day) on Tuesday.

They then had a holy dip in the Cauvery River flowing through the village and paid their respects to Sri Sridhara Venkatesa Ayyaval at the Mutt.

The “Gangaavatharana Mahotsavam” is celebrated on “Karthigai Amavasai” day every year since it was on this day that the Ganges is believed to have gushed from the well in the house where Sri Sridhara Ayyaval lived at Thiruvisalur.

The Ganges flowed from the well after Sri Sridhara Ayyaval was ordered by his community members to wash his sin of feeding a non-brahmin before completing the “shartham” (annual death-related ceremony) of his father on Karthigai New Moon Day.

