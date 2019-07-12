Gang thrashes man for Facebook post on consuming beef soup

A 24-year-old man belonging to Muslim community in Nagapattinam district was allegedly assaulted by a gang of four persons leading to his hospitalisation after he posted a photo of himself consuming beef soup on his Facebook account.

The incident occurred at Poravachery village in Kilvelur police station limits at around 7 p.m. on Thursday with the police detaining four persons in connection with the assault on Mohamed Fisan of the same village. The victim and the gang members belong to Poravachery village.

Police sources said Mohamed Fisan, who runs a photocopying shop, had posted a photo of himself consuming beef soup on his Facebook account recently with a caption stating that he had relished it.

On seeing the photo, four persons of the same village — N. Dinesh Kumar (28), R. Agathian (29) A. Ganesh Kumar (27) and M. Mohankumar (28) — reportedly questioned Mohamed Fisan for having uploaded such a photo leading to a verbal duel between them.

Police sources said Dinesh Kumar was a member of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and a local level office bearer.

The wordy quarrel took a violent turn and the four allegedly assaulted Mohammed Fisan with a wooden log and iron rod on his left shoulder and wrist, said the police.

The injured Mohamed Fisan was later admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital as an in-patient. The incident created a furore among the victim's relatives and acquaintances, who demanded action against the attackers.

Acting on a complaint from Mohamed Fisan, the Kilvelur Police detained Dinesh Kumar, Agathiyan, Ganeshkumar and Mohankumar and conducted enquiries with them.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 153(A) promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony 307 (attempt to murder) 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public place).