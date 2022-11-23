  1. EPaper
Gang robs owner of 29 sheep from sheepfold after fastening him to cot

November 23, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

  An unidentified gang allegedly robbed 29 sheep and a goat from a sheepfold after reportedly assaulting and tying up the owner to a cot at Siruganur in the district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said M. Ramar was sleeping on the cot near the sheepfold to guard the animals when unidentified persons came to the spot and assaulted him at knifepoint. The gang members later fastened Ramar to the cot and escaped with 29 sheep and a goat from the sheepfold.

Ramar managed to free himself and informed his family members about the crime. He sustained injuries on his left leg due to the assault and was treated at a private hospital at Siruganur. The Siruganur police are investigating.

