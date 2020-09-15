Tiruchirapalli

Gang robs ₹3 lakh from TASMAC supervisor in Perambalur district

A three-member unidentified gang robbed ₹3.3 lakh in cash from a TASMAC supervisor by brandishing knives in Padalur, in Perambalur district, on Monday night.

The TASMAC supervisor Manivannan and a helper, Suresh, were riding a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the gang at a dimly-lit area some distance away from the liquor shop. The motorcycle-borne gang robbed the duo of the cash -- the proceeds of sales at the Tasmac shop -- kept in a bag inside the pouch over the motorcycle’s petrol tank.

Two of the gang members reportedly wore helmets.

Based on a complaint lodged by Manivannan, the Padalur police have registered a case.

