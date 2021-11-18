Gang of thieves arrested

Four persons allegedly involved in house-breaking incidents reported in different parts of Tamil Nadu were arrested in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused persons travelling on two motorcycles were intercepted by a police team engaged in a vehicle checks near the Tantex Round About on the outskirts of the town on November 17.

A search of the personal belongings of the gang led to the seizure of iron rods allegedly used by them to break open locked houses. Subsequent interrogation revealed that they were operating as a gang to lift valuables from locked houses all over the State.

They have also confessed that they were the persons who had committed a housebreaking incident reported recently in the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital police station domain. A total of 74 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹2 lakh was seized from them. They were identified as Manoj of Omalur, Dileep Diwakar of Nilakottai, Rajaraman of Keezhadi and his brother, Karthik Raja.

The arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody on November 18, police said.