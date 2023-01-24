Gang kidnaps couple, lets them off later

January 24, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A six-member gang allegedly kidnapped a couple travelling in a car on Monday night and let them off after reportedly robbing them of cash and gold jewellery before escaping.

One of the gang members, S. Kalidas of Thuvakudimalai near Tiruverumbur, was apprehended by a police team that chased the gang on information. The other five accused managed to escape. The motive behind the kidnap is believed to be a dispute over money transaction between the couple and the accused, said the police.

Police sources said the couple, M. Palaniyappan, 53, and P. Chandra, 43, of Manapparai, involved in real estate business, were on their way to Chennai when they were kidnapped by the gang members near Thozhudhur toll plaza on Tiruchi -Chennai national highway. The gang members came in another vehicle.

The gang members reportedly took the couple to different places and asked them to contact their son Kalaiselvan to allegedly arrange for money.

Based on a complaint from Kalaiselvan, Manapparai police are conducting further investigation.