ADVERTISEMENT

Gang kidnaps couple, lets them off later

January 24, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

 A six-member gang allegedly kidnapped a couple travelling in a car on Monday night and let them off after reportedly robbing them of cash and gold jewellery before escaping. 

One of the gang members, S. Kalidas of Thuvakudimalai near Tiruverumbur, was apprehended by a police team that chased the gang on information. The other five accused managed to escape. The motive behind the kidnap is believed to be a dispute over money transaction between the couple and the accused, said the police.

Police sources said the couple, M. Palaniyappan, 53, and P. Chandra, 43, of Manapparai, involved in real estate business, were on their way to Chennai when they were kidnapped by the gang members near Thozhudhur toll plaza on Tiruchi -Chennai national highway. The gang members came in another vehicle. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The gang members reportedly took the couple to different places and asked them to contact their son Kalaiselvan to allegedly arrange for money. 

Based on a complaint from Kalaiselvan, Manapparai police are conducting further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US