Gang involved in stealing Tasmac liqour held

Police have arrested five persons for stealing crates of TASMAC liqour bottles from lorries while they were transported to various destinations.

The gang was busted by a special police team headed by Namasivayam, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Branch, following a complaint from a lorry driver, Selvam.

Selvam, who was transporting a consignment of liqour bottles from Maduranthakam to Sivagangai on January 21, noticed that the tarpaulin sheet covering the load was torn and about 36 crates with 725 liqour bottles missing during a halt at a toll plaza near Tiruchi and preferred a complaint with Samayapuram police.

The special team examined video footage from surveillance cameras on Tiruchi-Chennai Highway. Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off, the team detained five persons, Kodeeswaran, 47, of Gummidipoondi, Palanisamy, 40, of Keeranur, and Thangapandi, 24, Dinesh, 35, and Giri, 41, of Chennai, near Siruganur-Sangamangalam intersection on Tiruchi Highway on Thursday.

Interrogation revealed that they stole the liqour bottles while the lorry was heading towards Sivagangai by using two other vehicles. While one of the vehicle went in front of the lorry transporting the liqour, forcing its driver to drive at a steady speed, the other one followed it closely. One of the accused jumped into the lorry and threw the craters to a “cushioned” portion of the rear vehicle.

According to sources, the gang is believed to have used the same modus operandi to steal products from goods carriers in other parts of the State too. Police seized the two lorries used by the gang and recovered ₹1.40 lakh earned by selling the liqour bottles and 103 remaining bottles. All arrested were remanded to custody by a city court.

IG, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan and senior officials commended the special team for cracking the case swiftly.