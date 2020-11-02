Gang involved in chain snatching cases arrested

A special team of the city police has arrested a three-member gang on the charge of indulging in a series of chain snatching cases here and recovered stolen gold items weighing 22 sovereigns from them.
Two among the accused Thirupathi and Prakash had confessed to the team about their involvement in the recent kidnap of a minor boy here who was subsequently rescued.
The special team was constituted on the direction of Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan to identify and apprehend those indulging in chain snatching here. A police press release said the team was conducting vehicle checks at Karumandapam check post when the trio on a two-wheeler made a vain attempt to escape. The team interrogated the gang and established their identities as Thirupathi of Woraiyur, Prakash of Keezhakalkandarkottai and Kishore Kumar of Karur district.
The trio had reportedly admitted that they were involved in snatching gold chains from women going by walk and riding two-wheeler at seven places in the last 10 months besides indulging in a robbery case. They were later remanded in judicial custody, the release added.
