HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang hacks fish vendor to death in Tiruchi

October 29, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi city police have formed four special teams to identify and arrest a gang of assailants who hacked a fish vendor from Perambalur district to death near the Kasivilangi fish market in Tiruchi city in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police sources, V. Ramaraj, 26, a fish vendor native of Perambalur district, came to Kasivilangi fish market in Tiruchi on Sunday early morning, along with three others, to purchase fish.

When he was about to board his car after purchasing fish, four unidentified persons, who wore helmets, approached Ramaraj in a couple of two-wheelers outside the fish market, assaulted him using sharp weapons on his head, and escaped.

Ramaraj, who suffered severe cut injuries, died on the spot. The Woraiyur police shifted the body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for an autopsy.

The sources said a trial against Ramaraj has been pending in the court in a case registered against him and three others at Perambalur town police station on the charges of killing Sengotuvel of Perambalur over personal animosity in 2021.

The police suspect that the four assailants had links with the relatives of Sengotuvel. They followed Ramaraj’s car from Perambalur early on Sunday morning to take revenge.

Commissioner of Police N. Kamini inspected the crime spot.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.