Gang hacks fish vendor to death in Tiruchi

October 29, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Tiruchi city police have formed four special teams to identify and arrest a gang of assailants who hacked a fish vendor from Perambalur district to death near the Kasivilangi fish market in Tiruchi city in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police sources, V. Ramaraj, 26, a fish vendor native of Perambalur district, came to Kasivilangi fish market in Tiruchi on Sunday early morning, along with three others, to purchase fish.

When he was about to board his car after purchasing fish, four unidentified persons, who wore helmets, approached Ramaraj in a couple of two-wheelers outside the fish market, assaulted him using sharp weapons on his head, and escaped.

Ramaraj, who suffered severe cut injuries, died on the spot. The Woraiyur police shifted the body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for an autopsy.

The sources said a trial against Ramaraj has been pending in the court in a case registered against him and three others at Perambalur town police station on the charges of killing Sengotuvel of Perambalur over personal animosity in 2021.

The police suspect that the four assailants had links with the relatives of Sengotuvel. They followed Ramaraj’s car from Perambalur early on Sunday morning to take revenge.

Commissioner of Police N. Kamini inspected the crime spot.