Tiruchirapalli

Gang attacks man

TIRUCHI

A whistleblower of Surampatti near Musiri sustained injuries after he was attacked by a gang on Friday.

According to sources, there had been enmity between D. Ramachandran (36) and Kodi (42), president of Surampatti over the former frequently petitioning authorities against him. Ramachandran was said to have presented a petition to the Collector recently, levelling charges of misappropriation of funds, meant of rural employment guarantee scheme, and a few other schemes in the village, against Kodi.

Onlookers transported him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi.

Based on a complaint, the Musiri police have registered a case and arrested 5 persons including the secretary of Surampatti panchayat.

