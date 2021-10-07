Gang attacks constable

TIRUCHI

07 October 2021 21:11 IST

A 32-year-old police constable was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a group of six persons with knife at Kathiruppu village in Mayiladuthurai district in the late hours of Wednesday.

Constable E. Sakthivel, who sustained injuries on his right hand fingers and head, was admitted to the Government Hospital at Sirkazhi. The Pagalasai police have registered an attempt to murder case against six persons, acting on a complaint lodged by the constable.

Advertising

Advertising

A resident of Kathiruppu village, Sakthivel is serving in the Edaiyur police station in Muthupettai sub division in Tiruvarur district. Police sources said that a group of six persons, including R. Rajesh, who has been named as accused no. 1, had a wordy quarrel among themselves, apparently under the influence of alcohol, at Thenpathi junction area on Wednesday evening. Constable Sakthivel on noticing this intervened and apparently scolded the group and warned them.

A few hours later, Rajesh, along with a group of five persons, came in two-wheelers to the house of Sakthivel and argued with him for scolding them. In a fit of rage, the group allegedly damaged the motorcycle of Sakthivel and attacked him with knife and escaped from the spot.

Six persons, including Rajesh, were named as accused in the case which was booked under various IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder). Four of them were detained later.