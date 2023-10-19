Gang assaults five persons including Revenue official

October 19, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Five persons, including a Revenue Department official, were allegedly assaulted by a gang on Wednesday at Lourdusamy Pillai Colony here when a team consisting of bank and Revenue officials went for attaching a property for non- payment of dues.

According to sources, a team of Canara Bank officials, accompanied by Prem Kumar, the Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, Tiruchi West, and a few other Revenue officials, went to the house of T. Karthick, one of the partners of Sri ACL Infosys, at Lourdusamy Pillai Colony in Khajamalai to take possession of the property under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI Act) for failing to repay the loan that he borrowed along with a few other partners.

When the officials were executing the task, Karthick and 20 others abused and assaulted them. R. Vinoth Kumar, a bank official, Nishanth, a recovery agent, Irudhayaraj, a cameraman, Santhosh, a worker, and Prem Kumar, a Zonal Deputy Tahsildar suffered injuries. They were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for treatment. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar met the injured at the hospital.

Acting on a complaint, the K.K. Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

Demanding the arrest of all those involved in the incident, the revenue officials boycotted work in Tiruchi on Thursday and held a protest meeting near the Collectorate in the evening.