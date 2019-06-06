Gang assaults car driver

An eight-member gang, including two women, assaulted a car driver with sharp weapons and sped away in his vehicle at Adhavathurpalayam near Somarasampet on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the evening and the complaint was lodged by the injured car driver-cum-owner M. Prakasam, 29, of Pathiripatti village in Karur district.

Police sources said Prakash was approached by two persons at the car stand in Thogamalai in Karur district claiming that they needed the vehicle to admit their mother to a hospital. Upon boarding the car, the duo reportedly asked Prakasam to proceed to Kuppandiyur where two women boarded the vehicle.

The occupants thereafter asked Prakasam to go to Adhavathurpalayam as they wanted to mobilise money. Sources said four persons who were waiting at Adhavathurpalayam then boarded the car. Moments after boarding, the entire gang allegedly assaulted driver Prakasam with sharp weapons inflicting injuries on him and pushed him out and sped away in the same vehicle. The Somarasampet Police has registered a case.