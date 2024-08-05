ADVERTISEMENT

Gang arrested for cheating woman of ₹2.18 lakh

Published - August 05, 2024 06:37 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedungadu police have arrested a gang of three individuals for defrauding a woman of ₹ 2.18 lakh by promising to perform special rituals to remove obstacles to her son’s marriage.

The victim, Sakunthala, a resident of Nallathur in Nedungadu commune, Karaikal, was approached by a parrot astrologer, Munusamy, who offered to help with her son’s delayed marriage arrangements. Munusamy, along with his accomplices, Sugandhi and Vinothraj, convinced Sakunthala that special rituals were necessary and swindled her of ₹ 2.18 lakh and an additional ₹ 35,000 for pooja materials.

When the promised rituals were never performed, Sakunthala confronted the fraudsters, who began avoiding her. She subsequently lodged a complaint with the Nedungadu police, leading to the arrest of the trio.

Sub-Inspector Rajan and his team identified Munusamy through CCTV footage and arrested him while he was performing parrot astrology in Velankudi in Mayiladuthurai district. The locations of Sugandhi and Vinothraj were revealed during the interrogation, leading to their arrest.

The police recovered ₹ 12,000 and pooja materials from the accused, who were produced in the Judicial Magistrate-1 Court and later sent to Karaikal Sub-Jail.

