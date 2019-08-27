Ganesh idols on display at Poompuhar

An exhibition of Lord Ganesha idols — Ganesh Darshan — has been organised by Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation — Poompuhar — in Thanjavur to coincide with Vinayaka Chathurthi on September 2.

Tanjore plates carrying the images of Ganesha and Tanjore paintings depicting Lord Vinayaka will also be on display and sale at the Poompuhar outlet on Gandhiji Road near Thanjavur railway junction from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days, including Sundays, till September 4, according to showroom manager Arun.

Purchase of Ganesha idols and articles with images of the god have a price tag starting from ₹50 to ₹2 lakh. A discount of 10% will be on offer during the festival season.