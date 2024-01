January 19, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Veteran farmers leader P. Rangasamy alias Gandhipithan, hailing from Mahendramangalam near Thottiyam in Tiruchi district, passed away on Friday. He was 97.

Gandhipithan was the joint secretary of the Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association. He took to politics at a young age by joining the Socialist Party and later moved to the Congress and served as an office-bearer of the party at the taluk and district levels.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

