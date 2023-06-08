June 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Mahatma Gandhi was influenced by Bharathiar, according to Y. Manikandan, Head of the Department of Tamil Language, University of Madras.

According to a SASTRA University release, while delivering the first Dr.T.N.Ramachandran Memorial Endowment Lecture on ‘Bharati and Bharath’ on Thursday, Dr.Manikandan said Bharati was a poet of the world and that he had thoughts on India of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Through his works, he instilled a sense of harmony in all people that India belongs to all going beyond borders of caste, religion and language.

Bharati truly cherished the philosophy of Bharath, he said and added that even Gandhi was influenced by Bharati’s thoughts. Referring to a quote on Bharati from U.Ve.Swaminatha Iyer that Bharati’s works always ignite patriotic feelings, Dr.Manikandan said that Bharati’s “Puthiya aathichudi” speaks much about his wide thinking.

