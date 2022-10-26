Gandhi statue damaged

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVARUR
October 26, 2022 21:21 IST

The Kudavasal Police are on the lookout for culprits who have damaged a statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed on the premises of Panchayat Union Middle School, Vadakandam in Kudavasal block.

According to police, the incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the institution was reopened after the Deepavali holidays. The sanitary workers who entered the premises to clean the classrooms and other areas were first to notice the damage. Police have been informed about the incident.

