Gandhi Market wholesale traders dig in their heels on relocation issue

A meeting convened by district officials to discuss the issue of shifting the wholesale traders of Gandhi Market to Central Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers at Kallikudi on the outskirts of the city failed to break the deadlock with traders’ representatives remaining firm in their opposition to any move to relocate them.

The meeting was attended by Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, Principal Secretary, Commissioner of Agriculture Marketing, S. Sivarasu, Collector, S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, and representatives of traders associations of Gandhi Market.

The construction of the Central market at Kallikudi, situated about 12 km away from the city off Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway, has been dogged by controversy.

The new market, established in 9.79 acres, was sanctioned by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in July 2014, when she represented the Srirangam Assembly constituency, in the wake of persistent demand for shifting the wholesale section of Gandhi Market to a more spacious location.

The new market, which became functional last year, has been lying idle. A majority of the 300 traders, who were allotted shops and took possession of the keys after paying advance, did not move in.

At Tuesday’s meeting, wholesale traders associations reiterated their stated public position against moving to Kallikudi market, which, they maintain, was too far away and did not meet their requirements.

Ve. Govindarajulu, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, representing the wholesale traders, pointed out that they had already decided to construct their own private market and sought time to move out till the market complex was ready.

He urged the authorities not to compel the traders to shift until then.

According to sources, the district officials requested traders associations and those who were allotted shops to submit in writing if they were not willing to move to the new market.

The officials also urged the traders to extend their cooperation to Tiruchi Corporation in redevelopment of Gandhi Market under the Smart City Mission.

The Corporation proposed to redevelop Gandhi Market, which was established in 1940. The market housed over 750 permanent and pavement shops spread over an area of about six acres, attracting thousands of traders and consumers every day.

M.K. Kamalakannan, president, Tiruchi Gandhi Market Vyaparigal Munnetra Sangam, while assuring to extend all cooperation to the redevelopment plan, however, insisted that retail traders should be allowed to continue in the market.

The senior officials informed the traders that another meeting would be convened soon to discuss the redevelopment plans of the market.