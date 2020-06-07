Gandhi Market traders withdraw strike

A strike planned by Trichy Gandhi Market All Kinds of Wholesale and Retail Traders Association, demanding the opening of Gandhi Market was withdrawn following talks between traders and officials here on Sunday.

The traders, led by association president Ve. Govindarajulu, held talks with the Corporation Commissioner, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchi, and senior police officers at the Corporation office.

The deliberations were carried out after association members held a meeting earlier in the day and decided to go on a strike on the night of June 7 and stop wholesale and retail trading activities in the city including G Corner.

It was also decided that all 27 traders’ association of Gandhi Market would extend support to the strike call. Further, it was also decided at the meeting that the State government and the district administration should invite traders of Gandhi Market for talks to announce a favourable decision with regard to reopening the market failing which they would intensify the protest.

Accordingly, a meeting was called by officials with the traders at the Corporation office in the evening.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian presided over the meeting in the presence of Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchi, N. Viswanathan and senior police officers.

The meeting lasted nearly three hours during which both sides explained their position.

After conclusion of the meeting, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that since the lockdown was in place the traders were informed that reopening of the Gandhi Market was based on the State government’s decision.

The Corporation Commissioner further said he had conveyed to the traders that the market could be reopened if the government decided to lift the lockdown after June 30 or accorded permission for its reopening even before that.

Mr. Govindarajulu said he wanted the authorities to announce the date of the reopening of the Gandhi Market besides finding out the reason for fire accidents at the market.

He said the officials conveyed that Gandhi Market could be reopened only after the lockdown ended on June 30.

The association decided to withdraw the strike following an agreement arrived at during the meeting, Mr. Govindarajulu added.