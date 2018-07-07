Gandhi Market traders threaten total shutdown

Hardening their stand against the district administration’s attempts to shift them to Kallikudi on the outskirts of the city, traders of Gandhi Market on Friday threatened an indefinite shutdown if the authorities do not agree to allow them continue business at the market at least for a year.

An urgent meeting of representatives of various associations held under the auspices of Gandhi Market United Corporation Approved Platform and Permanent Shopkeepers’ Association condemned the attempts to forcibly shift them to the Central Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers at Kallikudi. The livelihood of about 3,000 traders and 12,000 labourers were at stake. The shifting of the market would also adversely affect people as prices of vegetables at Gandhi Market are among the cheapest across markets in the State, the traders contended.

“We are willing to help the development of the city by moving out if the district administration is able to identify a suitable site of about 25 acres. Or else we will build our own market; we are already in the process of buying a piece of land. But we will need a year to set up the infrastructure. Until then, we should be allowed to continue to function from Gandhi Market,” said Ve. Govindarajalu, State secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, explaining the decisions taken at the meeting.

In return, the traders offered to convert wholesale operations into a night market so that entry of lorries are restricted between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. “Only the retailers will function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and this way we can reduce traffic congestion, which is cited as one of the main reasons by the authorities for shifting the market,” Mr. Govindarajalu said.

A delegation of traders had recently met Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami to apprise him of the situation and made a representation. “He promised to discuss the issue with the local Minister. We hope that the government will arrive at a favourable decision within the next few days. Otherwise we will be forced to resort to a shutdown, which will be finalised at our next meeting,” he added. The proposed shutdown will not be a token one but a continuous and total strike and no vegetable market will function across the city, he added.

The Kallikudi market, the traders said, had been poorly designed and was totally unsuitable for them. It was also too far and beyond easy access for customers. Traders who opened shops at Kallikudi on June 30 have sustained heavy losses. “Not even a single kilo of vegetable was sold at the five shops on the first day. After sustaining losses for a couple of days, traders had no option but to back off,” Mr. Govindarajalu said.

The traders also fumed over banning entry of lorries into Gandhi market. “We are only subject to severe hardship, losses and humiliation as we have to unload vegetables in the outskirts and transport them to the shops in small vans on the sly to evade the police,” they said. Some of the traders also favoured returning the keys of shops that they had taken on rent at Kallikudi to the authorities.