Gandhi Market traders stage fast

A group of traders of Gandhi Market on Wednesday were detained by police after they went on a fast in front of the market demanding a commitment from officials on the reopening of the venue.

The traders, some of them owing allegiance to Gandhi Market Vyabarigal Munnetra Sangam, resorted to the protest in the morning. As they refused to disburse, police took them into preventive custody.

Revenue officials held talks with the traders, who were taken to a private marriage hall. The officials reportedly told the traders that steps would be taken to reopen the market subject to the lifting of the injunction granted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The traders, numbering about 30, were released in the evening.