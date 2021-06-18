Gandhi Market to reopen on Sunday night

Wholesale trade permitted as of now, says Collector

TIRUCHI

The Gandhi Market in the city is set to reopen for trade from Sunday night. Official sources said wholesale trade is permitted as of now and a decision on allowing retail trade would be taken based on instructions from the government.

The market was closed in May this year after the State government enforced an intense lockdown. Although the district administration had asked the traders to shift the retail traders to the G. Corner Railway grounds in April after the government banned retail sale in major wholesale markets in the State in the wake of the second wave of COVID 19, the traders were reluctant to move out.

Subsequently, the traders were shifted and allowed to operate from the roadsides on the West Boulevard Road with wholesale traders being allowed to function through the night and retailers in the mornings. The temporary arrangement had caused much congestion on the arterial road in the city.

Following the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions recently, the traders have been pressing for reopening of the market claiming they were facing various problems in functioning from temporary places without necessary infrastructure.

On Thursday, a group of traders’ representatives, including Ve.Govindarajalu, president, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu and M. K. Kamalakannan, president, Gandhi Market Vyabarigal Munnetra Sangam, made a representation to Collector S.Sivarasu seeking the reopening of the market from Sunday.

Though there was no official communication from the district or civic authorities, traders representatives said they had been allowed to function at the market from Sunday night.

When contacted, Mr.Sivarasu pointed out that wholesale trade is already allowed in the Koyambedu market. “Wholesale trade will be allowed during night hours with some restrictions. However, a decision on allowing retail trade at the market will be taken based on the government notification (on the lockdown regulations) expected on Saturday,” Mr.Sivarasu told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the health authorities who had been conducting a series of camps to vaccinate the traders conducted another camp on Thursday when a large number of traders queued up to get the vaccine shots.

Mr.Kamalakannan said the traders would follow safety protocols. “We will sell only to buyers wearing face masks. Similarly, they should also adhere to personal distancing. We also request the general public not to visit the market for purchasing vegetables in small quantities, which they can easily get from shops in their neighbourhood,” he said.