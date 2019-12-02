Gandhi Market road buckles to traffic after downpour

The continuous downpour has caused tell-tale damage to Thanjavur Road in Gandhi Market area.

The stretch has become uneven and water-logged due to the wear and tear caused by hundreds of city buses and load lorries. The potholes on the road cause risk to the lives of motorists.

“The road turns bad every time it rains. Either the quality of tar is poor, or the vehicle density is too high for the road to bear,” said K. Muthulakshman, a resident of Kattur.

Traffic snarls are the order of the day on the stretch from Palpannai to Gandhi Market. Prolonged traffic snarls give a torrid time to motorists on the road, and the rains make matters worse. As the goods vehicles operating to and from the market seem to have a free run, they could be seen plying on the road even during peak hours.

An equal number of other goods carriers, motorised fish carts and hand carts operate around the market causing frequent traffic gridlocks.

Large potholes, mounds of slush on either side of the road along the road pose a severe risk to pedestrians and two-wheelers. “It is difficult to walk outside and even purchase basic grocery. Heavy vehicles ply throughout the day and with the slush, we risk our lives just by stepping out," S. Suresh, a security guard at a roadside shop said.

N. Ramakrishnan, a civic activist, said health and sanitation issues also needed to be addressed along the stretch. “We step into large pools of stagnated water, sometimes filled with garbage exposing ourselves to potential health risks and infections. Women, especially pregnant women, and senior citizens living in the area are afraid to step out.”

The city police and the district administration need to organise meetings and address the issues, said Mr. Ramakrishnan.

“An open meeting could be organised where sanitation and traffic issues can be addressed,” he added.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said that the most viable situation would be to follow a one-way rule along the stretch. “Traffic flow from the Gandhi Market junction onwards is slow. Buses and heavy vehicles coming from Ariyamangalam towards the Market can take the longer route through TVS Tollgate or the Odathurai Bridge. One-way system must be implemented effectively in Tiruchi city.”