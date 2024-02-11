Gandhi Market police book six persons for assaulting a bus conductor

February 11, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Gandhi Market police in Tiruchi city on Sunday registered a case against six persons for assaulting a private bus conductor.

According to police sources, Mookkiah, conductor of a private bus plying from Chathiram to Thuvakkudi, had an argument with Rani, a passenger, over stopping the bus near Soolakarai Mariamman Koil bus stop.

Later, when the bus was returning to the Chathiram bus stand, a five-member gang boarded the bus and attacked the conductor. This was captured on camera. Based on a complaint, the Gandhi Market police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code against Rani, Balaji, Santhosh, Mukil, Rahul, and Yasir. Further investigations were on.